PTI being undermined by internal hypocrites, says CM Gandapur

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has dropped a bombshell, saying that “hypocrites” within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are busy weakening the party with their own agendas.

Speaking to the media at Dahgal checkpoint, Gandapur claimed that no one has worked harder than him to secure PTI founder’s release. “Not a single day passes when I don’t try to get him out,” he remarked.

He stressed that PTI’s stance is crystal clear: “We follow the founder’s vision, nothing else. Whoever spins a new narrative is on their own — not answerable to us.”

On a question about social media, Gandapur clarified that the PTI founder’s Twitter handle is managed only by those he personally authorized. Others, he said, have no authority to speak for the party.

The KP CM blamed restrictions on meeting the founder for fueling confusion and unnecessary statements. He said the founder has always been willing to negotiate, but talks can only be held with those who truly hold power.

Gandapur further revealed that before the budget session, he had repeatedly requested a meeting with the PTI founder but was barred due to internal party divisions. He warned that some individuals are pushing their own agenda: “I’m cautioning them — you are damaging the party.”

He also rejected propaganda about Senate nominations, calling it baseless. “We’ve led some of the biggest marches and rallies in the country’s history. On the 27th, we’ll hold another massive rally in KP to get our message across. Unity and defending the Constitution remain our top priorities.”

