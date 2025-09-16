ATC rejects Mehmoodur Rasheed's bail plea in Jinnah House attack case

Prosecution argued that the PTI leader is a key accused in the May 9 riots

LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mehmoodur Rasheed in a May 9 case related to attack on the Jinnah House.

Judge Manzar Ali Gul presided over the hearing, during which the prosecution opposed the bail, citing Rasheed’s alleged central role in the violent protests.

The prosecution argued that the PTI leader is a key accused in the May 9 riots and has already been convicted in four related cases.

He said multiple courts have found Rasheed guilty of inciting violence against the state, with charges that include sedition and incitement to riot. They maintained that granting bail would set a negative precedent in such a serious matter involving national security.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court dismissed the bail petition.

