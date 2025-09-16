New KP House worth Rs500mn to be constructed in Haripur

DC has been directed to identify suitable government land in Makhnial area

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to build a new "KP House" in the Makhnial area of Haripur district located just 15 kilometers from capital city of Islamabad.

The project has been included in the Annual Development Programme (ADP), and a formal directive has been issued by the Establishment Department to the relevant administrative secretaries.

According to official correspondence, the initial estimated cost of the project is Rs500 million, with Rs250 million allocated for the current fiscal year.

Additionally, the deputy commissioner of Haripur has been directed to identify suitable government land in Makhnial for the project. The assistant commissioner has also been tasked with assisting in the land identification process.

The proposed KP House aims to serve as a new government facility near the federal capital, enhancing administrative outreach and accessibility.

