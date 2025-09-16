India bars Sikh pilgrims from attending Guru Nanak's death anniversary in Pakistan

The commemorative event is scheduled to take place on September 22

LAHORE (Web Desk) – India has refused to grant permission to Sikh pilgrims wishing to visit Pakistan for the 486th death anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.

The commemorative event is scheduled to take place on September 22 at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur.

Despite Pakistan's invitation to Sikh pilgrims from India, the Indian government has not allowed them to cross into Pakistan.

Due to the continued closure of the Wagah-Attari border and the Kartarpur Corridor, no Indian Sikh devotees will be able to attend the event.

However, Sikh pilgrims from other countries including the United States, United Kingdom, and various European nations are arriving in Pakistan to participate in the ceremonies.

Chairman of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, condemned the Indian government's decision, stating that preventing Sikhs from visiting their holy sites is a violation of their fundamental religious rights.

