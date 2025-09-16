11th spell of monsoon rains in Punjab to begin today

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The 11th spell of monsoon rainfall across Punjab will begin today (Tuesday) that is expected to continue till 19th of this month with possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall.

According to DG PDMA Punjab, Irfan Ali Kathia, there is still High flood at Panjnad, with water flow of 308,000 cusecs. In the River Satluj, there is medium flood while water level is normal in the River Chenab and Ravi.

He said that all departments are on alert under Chief Minister Punjab's direction. He said that all available resources are being utilized for protection of lives and properties of citizens.

PDMA has asked citizens to take precautionary measures during bad weather and contact PDMA Helpline 1129 in any emergency.

