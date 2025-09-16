Five soldiers martyred in IED blast in Balochistan's Kech

The ISPR added that the great sacrifices of the martyrs further strengthen our resolve.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – At least five brave soldiers, including a Captain, embraced martyrdom in an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast in Balochistan’s Kech district on Monday while five terrorists of the Indian-backed group "Fitna al-Hindustan" were killed during clearance operation in the area.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a vehicle of the security forces was targeted with an IED in the Sherbandi area of Kech district, Balochistan. As a result of the blast, five brave sons of the soil embraced martyrdom.

The martyrs include Captain Waqar Ahmed, Naik Ismatullah, Lance Naik Junaid Ahmed, Khan Muhammad, and Sepoy Muhammad Zahoor.

The ISPR further stated that during the clearance operation, five terrorists associated with the Indian proxy network "Fitna al-Hindustan" were sent to hell. Search and sanitization operations are ongoing in the area to eliminate any remaining terrorists supported by India.

The ISPR added that the great sacrifices of the martyrs further strengthen our resolve. The spokesperson for the Pakistan Army said the security forces, standing shoulder to shoulder with the entire nation, will continue their struggle until the country is completely rid of terrorism backed by India.

