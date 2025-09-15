PM Shehbaz Sharif all set for three-nation tour starting this week

The prime minister is also likely to take part in a high-level summit on Palestine in New York

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is gearing up for a three-nation visit beginning September 17, diplomatic sources confirmed on Monday.

The premier will first land in Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to hold key meetings with the Saudi leadership. After wrapping up his Saudi leg, he will head to the United Kingdom for talks with British officials.

On September 21, Shehbaz Sharif will fly to the United States to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. His address to the General Assembly is scheduled for September 26.

The prime minister is also likely to take part in a high-level summit on Palestine in New York on September 22. He will wind up his visit on September 27 and return home via London on September 29.