Imran Khan to be sentenced in Toshakhana-II case soon, predicts Aleema Khan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, has claimed that authorities are preparing to hand down another conviction to her brother in the Toshakhana-II case.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan said she deliberately avoided engaging with mainstream media, alleging that “planted individuals” are being sent in front of cameras to create chaos and misbehave.

She warned that such tactics could provoke PTI workers, leading to confrontations and arrests. “For two years, the media has been covering here without any incident, but now these planted people are being sent to spoil the environment,” she added. She further stated that a new case has also been registered against her and party workers.

Aleema Khan alleged that hearings in the Toshakhana-II case inside jail are being rushed with the intention of delivering a sentence. “They are going to convict Imran Khan in yet another case, even he knows the verdict is pre-decided,” she remarked.