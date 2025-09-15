Islamabad court issues written ruling on plea against Arif Alvi

The court directed FIA to complete the due process regarding the matter

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An Islamabad court has issued its written order on a petition seeking registration of a case against former president of Pakistan Arif Alvi.

In the verdict, Additional Sessions Judge Shafqat Shahbaz Raja stated that if any unlawful act has been committed, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) must take action in accordance with the law. The court directed FIA to complete the due process regarding the matter.

The petition was filed by Shehzada Adnan through his counsel, Advocate Muddasir Chaudhry, who argued that Alvi had used derogatory language during a speech abroad. The petitioner claimed that despite submitting a request to FIA for registration of a case, no action was taken.

The plea had sought court directions to register a case against the former president.