Pakistan, Iran condemn Israeli strike on Qatar

DOHA (Dunya News) - Pakistan and Iran strongly condemned Israel's unprovoked strikes on Qatar and other Muslim nations, terming them grave violations of sovereignty, international law, and the UN Charter.

Pakistan and Iran also have reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Palestinian people's just struggle for freedom and self-determination.

The affirmation was reiterated during meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the Foreign Ministers' preparatory meeting for the Emergency Arab Islamic Summit in Doha, Qatar.

They underscored the pivotal role of Arab League and the OIC in uniting the Muslim Ummah at this critical juncture.

