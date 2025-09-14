Voice of the masses suppressed: Salman Akram

Says PTI founder is in jail for the rights of people

GUJRAT (Dunya News) – PTI general-secretary Salman Akram Raja has said the voice of the masses has been suppressed to establish fascism, adding PTI founder is in jail for the rights of people.

Talking to the media during his visit to flood-affected areas in Gujrat, Salman Akram Raja said that the founder of PTI is in jail for the rights of his people.

“In this difficult time, we stand with the people who are reeling from floods. The system of fascism was established by suppressing the voice of the people, but it will end,” the PTI leader said.

Criticising the incumbent allied government, the PTI leader said anti-people government has done nothing for the people; the victims need food and medicine.

Salman Akram Raja said that the entire PTI party stands with Pervez Elahi in this hour of disaster. The system is about to collapse under its own weight, lies will be trampled and the truth will prevail, he added.

There is a law of kidnapping and violence, which must be defeated and the law of love and justice must be implemented. People should not let their resolve wane. God willing, we will lead Pakistan towards prosperity, the PTI leader vowed.

