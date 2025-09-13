Pakistan weather forecast: Dry conditions expected in most regions over 24 hours

Islamabad, Rawalpindi likely to see rain after cloudy skies tomorrow

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Meteorological Department has issued its latest weather report for the next 24 hours, forecasting predominantly dry conditions across most parts of the country.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi, however, are likely to experience cloudy skies with a chance of rainfall during the afternoon tomorrow.

According to the report, Kashmir and adjoining mountainous areas will witness partly cloudy weather, with rainfall expected at a few locations. These showers are likely to be localised and brief, offering temporary relief to higher-altitude regions.

The department added that flood-affected districts of Punjab will continue to experience dry weather over the coming days. Despite recent challenges caused by floods, no significant rainfall is anticipated in the province during this period.

In Sindh and Balochistan, the forecast remains largely unchanged, with most areas expected to stay dry. The prevailing dry spell is set to continue, affecting both rural and urban zones of the two southern provinces.