SCBA elections set for October 16

Nomination papers due September 29; new body to take charge November 3

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The annual elections for the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) of Pakistan for the year 2026 have been officially announced.

According to the schedule, the elections will take place on October 16. Nomination papers must be submitted by September 29.

The final list of candidates will be displayed on October 4, and the newly elected body will assume office on November 3.

The election schedule was issued by Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi, Chairman of the SCBA Election Board.