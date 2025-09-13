CJP Afridi calls for safeguarding interest of litigants over lawyers or judges

Praises judiciary of Azad Kashmir for being at the forefront of delivering justice to the people

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi on Saturday stated that the judiciary faces challenges in its journey to deliver justice, and that the interest of the litigant should always take precedence over that of judges or lawyers.

Addressing the Judicial Conference on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Judiciary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi extended his congratulations on the milestone.

He said that participating in the Golden Jubilee ceremony of the Judicial Conference in Azad Kashmir is an honor, and praised the judiciary of Azad Kashmir for being at the forefront of delivering justice to the people. He acknowledged that the Supreme Court of Azad Kashmir has achieved a significant milestone in the region with courage and dignity. However, he also highlighted ongoing challenges, including the rising number of cases, the need for technological integration, and ensuring access to justice for women and children.

He reiterated that the judiciary continues to face challenges in its mission to provide justice but assured full support to the Supreme Court of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Justice emphasized that the interest of the litigant must always be prioritized over that of judges or lawyers, and that there should be a positive relationship between the bench and the bar. Without such cooperation, the rule of law and judicial reforms cannot be achieved.

