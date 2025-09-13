Peshawar board announces Class 11 results with 44% pass rate

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced the results of the Class 11 examinations, recording a pass percentage of only 44 percent.

A total of 66,695 students appeared in the annual examinations, of which 29,487 were declared successful, while 37,208 students failed in one or more subjects.

According to the official statistics, less than half of the candidates managed to clear the examinations. Out of the 66,695 students who sat for the exams, just 29,487 were able to secure passing marks.

The board confirmed that 56 percent of the students will reappear in supplementary examinations under the annual exam number two. This large group consists mainly of those who failed in different subjects and will now have another chance to improve their performance.

In line with the existing education policy, even those who could not pass will still be promoted to Class 12. The decision is aimed at ensuring continuity in their academic journey, allowing them to remain enrolled and continue their studies despite the setback.