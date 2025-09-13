Pakistan ready to deepen global cultural cooperation: President Zardari

The President emphasized the significance of the Global Development Initiative (GDI)

CHENGDU (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to work with China and other nations to expand cultural exchanges, strengthen creative industries and promote understanding and a culture of tolerance.

Addressing the Second Golden Panda Awards International Culture Forum in Chengdu, he said culture remains a vital bridge to peace, prosperity, and a shared future for humanity.

The President expressed Pakistan’s full support for China’s vision of civilisation exchange and mutual learning.

The President emphasized the significance of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), noting their focus on sustainable development, regional stability, and more inclusive international cooperation.

He underscored the importance of the GGI, which promotes respect for the diversity of civilisations, equality among cultures, people-to-people exchanges, and cultural dialogue as a counter to narratives of a “clash of civilisations.”

Asif Ali Zardari observed that the world is undergoing dramatic changes, and praised China under President Xi for offering a path of cooperation and win-win solutions instead of confrontation.



