Dar, Egyptian FM condemn Israel's illegal strikes on Doha

They also discussed the modalities and details of the forthcoming OIC meeting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday received a phone call from Egypt’s Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

“Both leaders strongly condemned the Israeli unprovoked illegal strikes on Doha and discussed the modalities and details of the forthcoming OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Doha, scheduled for Sunday, 14 September,” Foreign Office said in a press release.

Earlier, Pakistan strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Qatar, calling it a violation of international law.

The Foreign Office declared that the Pakistani nation stands firmly with its brotherly country, Qatar. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need for unity among Muslim countries in response to Israeli provocations.

In a press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said that Pakistan denounces Israeli atrocities in Gaza and supports a resolution to the Palestine conflict in accordance with UN resolutions.

He revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif undertook an emergency visit to Qatar to express solidarity following Israeli aggression. The spokesperson noted that Pakistan and Somalia jointly requested an emergency meeting of the international community to address the situation.

Targeting a neutral mediator like Qatar, he said, is a deliberate attempt by Israel to sabotage peace negotiations. Pakistan and Qatar have always supported each other during critical times, and the Prime Minister assured the Qatari leadership of Pakistan's unwavering support.

He further disclosed that the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan recently visited Pakistan to discuss bilateral matters.

Highlighting repeated Israeli attacks on sovereign states, he termed the situation deeply concerning. In this context, an emergency Arab-Islamic Summit has been convened in Doha.

Pakistan is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and maintains full defense capability.