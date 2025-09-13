Curfew imposed in North Waziristan for two days

The general public has also been requested to cooperate with the administration during curfew hours.

NORTH WAZIRISTAN (Dunya News) – Curfew has been imposed in District North Waziristan of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province for two days due to security reasons, Dunya News reported.

According to the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner, the curfew will remain in effect on Saturday and Sunday, during which all types of movement are strictly prohibited.

The notification further stated that all commercial centres and shops across North Waziristan will remain closed during the curfew, and strict legal action will be taken against those who violate it.

Following the imposition of curfew, the district administration has advised people to stay indoors and avoid traveling on roads. The general public has also been requested to cooperate with the administration during the curfew hours.

