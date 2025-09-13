Minus-one formula won't be successful: Barrister Gohar

He added that the PTI founder is striving for the survival of democracy in Pakistan.

SARGODHA (Dunya News) - Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Gohar Khan has said that the minus-one formula to knock Imran Khan out of the political arena won't be successful.

Addressing a press conference in Sargodha on Friday, Barrister Gohar stated that the PTI founder is still leading the party, and he (Gohar) is merely acting as his representative.

He informed that every decision has been made with the consultation of PTI founder and will continue and will do so in the future as well. He added that the PTI founder is striving for the survival of democracy in Pakistan.

Barrister Gohar also remarked that increased repression will only damage the democratic process in the country.

He called for support to flood victims beyond political considerations. The PTI Chairman further said that Punjab has been severely affected by the floods and that everyone must work together for the rehabilitation of the victims.

