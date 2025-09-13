Govt determined to strengthen ties with overseas Pakistanis: Dar

The Deputy Prime Minister directed the relevant ministries to complete their targets promptly.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has reaffirmed government's commitment to strengthen ties with the Pakistani diaspora, recognize their contributions, and ensure practical facilitation for them and their families at home.

He was chairing a committee meeting on Friday to review progress on the special package for Overseas Pakistanis, a follow-up to the Prime Minister's directives issued after the Overseas Pakistanis Conference in April this year.

The Deputy Prime Minister directed the relevant ministries to complete their targets promptly and emphasized that the contributions of overseas Pakistanis are acknowledged.

Ishaq Dar added that facilitating Pakistanis living abroad and their families is a top priority for the government.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis, the Minister of State for Railways, Special Assistant Tariq Bajwa, as well as the Foreign Secretary, Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis, and representatives and senior officials from the IT, FBR, Finance, and other federal and provincial departments.

