Pakistan's locally-built military technology gains global attention at DSEI 2025

LONDON – Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr Mohammad Faisal, visited the Pakistan Pavilion at the ongoing Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI-2025) exhibition in London.

During his visit, he toured various stalls and met with officials representing Pakistan’s defence industries. The Director General Joint Staff and the Director General of the Defence Export Promotion Organisation were also present at the pavilion.

Dr Faisal highlighted that Pakistan has successfully developed its defence technology and military capabilities indigenously. He recalled that the world had witnessed the operational strength of these capabilities during Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, and emphasised pride in the professionalism and high standards of Pakistan’s armed forces.

The Pakistani delegation at DSEI-2025 is being led by Lieutenant General Tabassum Habib, Director General Joint Staff. The exhibition has drawn representation from more than 90 countries, featuring around 3,300 global figures and delegations, over 460 senior military officials, 1,600 exhibitors, and approximately 45,000 participants under one roof.

Pakistan’s major defence manufacturers, including Heavy Industries Taxila, Pakistan Ordnance Factories Wah, and the National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation, are showcasing a range of locally-produced defence equipment. Several international companies have shown keen interest in acquiring Pakistani defence products and technologies on display at the event.