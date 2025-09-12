Engineer Ali Mirza remanded for 7 days in blasphemy case

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has obtained a 7-day physical remand of Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza in a case related to alleged desecration against sacred personalities.

Under tight security, the FIA team presented Mirza at the Rawalpindi District Court. Senior Civil Judge Waqar Hussain Gondal granted the remand and ordered the agency to complete its investigation and present the accused again on September 19.

Following the court’s order, the FIA team took Mirza into custody and departed for further interrogation. The case has stirred public interest due to Mirza’s controversial online commentary on religious matters.

It is to be recalled that a case has been registered against religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza in Punjab’s Jhelum district.

According to police, the case was filed at City Police Station based on a complaint by a citizen named Umair, charging the accused under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and Section 295-C (blasphemy law).

Muhammad Ali, a self-proclaimed cleric, was detained under the MPO 3 (Maintenance of Public Order) and has been held in jail.

Mirza’s academy has been sealed to avoid any untoward incidents, and a heavy police force has been deployed outside the academy and his residence.



