SC postpones hearing on Zahir Jaffer's review petition in Noor Mukadam case

It has been adjourned until Justice Ali Baqar Najafi’s additional note is issued

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of the review petition filed by Zahir Jaffer, the main convict in the Noor Mukadam murder case, for three weeks.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Hashim Kakar, heard the petition. Senior lawyer Khawaja Haris appeared on behalf of the convict.

During the proceedings, Justice Kakar questioned the change of counsel, noting that Salman Safdar had previously represented Zahir Jaffer. He inquired whether it was permissible to change lawyers during the review stage of a case.

Khawaja Haris responded that recent amendments in the law now allow a change of counsel even at the review stage.

The apex court judge asked whether the law was changed for a specific individual or as a matter of principle.

Justice Kakar further remarked that he had authored the original verdict in the case, while Justice Ali Baqar Najafi’s additional note was still pending. He suggested that the additional note might potentially benefit one or both parties.

The court then adjourned the hearing until the additional note is issued.

