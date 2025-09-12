Punjab floods claim 97 lives, millions displaced

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) released its official report on the damage caused by the recent floods across the province.

According to the Relief Commissioner, 97 people lost their lives in various flood-related incidents. More than 4,500 villages were affected due to flooding in the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers.

The report outlines Chenab River affected 2,334 villages, Sutlej River 672 villages, Ravi 1,482 villages.

Also read: Floods devastate Punjab-Sindh border riverbelt, cut off ground links, destroy crops



The floods have affected a total of 4.498 million people, while 2.451 million individuals have been safely relocated to secure areas.

The PDMA report further states that 396 relief camps have been established in the affected districts, and approximately 1.901 million livestock were also evacuated to safety.

Relief operations are ongoing as authorities continue efforts to support displaced communities and minimize further losses.