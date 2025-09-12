Pakistan to host SCO summit 2027, says PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan will host the next Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in 2027, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced, directing authorities to begin immediate preparations for the high-profile event.

The announcement came as the premier laid the foundation stone of Islamabad’s T-Chowk flyover on Friday, highlighting the government's commitment to improving infrastructure and urban aesthetics in the capital ahead of the summit.

PM Shehbaz pledged to make Islamabad more beautiful for international guests, noting that Tajikistan had gifted Pakistan a variety of plants. Work is already underway along Constitution Avenue, with colourful flowers expected to bloom within weeks, enhancing the city’s appearance for the summit.

The prime minister highlighted new travel initiatives aimed at residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi are overseeing projects including a proposed rail car service to improve mobility across the twin cities. The federal government has assured full support to ensure smooth and convenient travel facilities.

PM Shehbaz also underscored Pakistan’s commitment to environmental sustainability. He said several eco-friendly electric transport has been introduced, while other projects under the supervision of the interior minister are in progress, reflecting the government’s focus on modern and green urban development.