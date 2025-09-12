CM Maryam reaches Liaqatpur, meets flood victims

She is also expected to head to other flood-affected areas of Rahim Yar Khan

LIAQATPUR (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reached Liaqatpur on Thursday to meet people hit hard by the recent floods.

She landed by helicopter at Gul Muhammad Langah, where she visited a flood relief camp and spoke with victims about their hardships. Local MPAs and district officials rolled out the red carpet to welcome her at the helipad.

During her trip, the chief minister is also expected to head to other flood-affected areas of Rahim Yar Khan to take stock of the situation on the ground.

Officials from the local administration and rescue teams will brief her on ongoing relief efforts and the steps being taken to get things back on track.