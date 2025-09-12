PM lauds Punjab CM for leading from front in flood relief operations

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday lauded Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her leadership in the ongoing flood relief operations across the affected areas.

“Leading from the front! Commendable efforts by Chief Minister Punjab in flood relief operations, joined by the tireless dedication of leadership in KP, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan & AJK,” the prime minister wrote on his official X handle.

He noted that the calamity had caused immense suffering, yet the farmers, workers, women and children had shown extraordinary courage.

— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) September 12, 2025

Saying Pakistanis have refused to surrender to despair, PM Shehbaz said he had directed all concerned federal departments, including the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Ministry of Climate Change, to remain at the beck and call for all-out support.

