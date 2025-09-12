President Zardari reaches Chengdu on 10-day official China visit

CHENGDU (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari landed in Chengdu on Friday, marking the start of his 10-day official visit to China.

The trip is set to include wide-ranging discussions with Chinese leadership, focusing on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), economic cooperation, and regional peace. The visit highlights the close tradition of high-level exchanges between the two countries.

On arrival at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, President Zardari was warmly welcomed by China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Sichuan Province Vice Governor Huang Ruixue. Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong were also present. Jiang Zaidong, recognising the importance of the visit, had already travelled to Chengdu to accompany the president throughout his engagements.

According to the President’s Secretariat, President Zardari will hold talks with senior Chinese leaders and officials to strengthen bilateral ties under the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. The agenda includes discussions on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy and infrastructure, alongside enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

The Foreign Office confirmed that President Zardari will visit Chengdu, Shanghai and Xinjiang during the trip, meeting both central and provincial leadership. The talks will also address CPEC progress and explore future connectivity projects.

Both sides are expected to exchange views on regional and international matters of mutual interest, with a strong emphasis on economic and trade relations. The visit reflects the deep-rooted partnership between Pakistan and China, underscoring a joint commitment to advance shared goals across multiple sectors.