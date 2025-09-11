Pakistan, Iraq air forces agree on deeper defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A high-level defence delegation led by Lieutenant General Staff Pilot Mohanad Ghalib Mohammed Radi Al-Asadi, Commander of the Iraqi Air Force, visited Air Headquarters in Islamabad, according to the Pakistani military’s media wing.

The delegation was received by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.

In a statement on Thursday, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation with particular emphasis on joint training, capacity building, and collaboration in the aviation sector. Upon arrival, the Iraqi Air Force Commander was presented with a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Air Force.

During the discussions, the Air chief underscored the deep-rooted religious and historic bonds between Pakistan and Iraq, describing them as the foundation of enduring ties between their Air Forces. He reiterated Pakistan Air Force’s commitment to extend unwavering support to the Iraqi Air Force in training and capacity building. Both commanders agreed to conduct joint exercises and training programmes designed to bolster interoperability and operational synergy.

Lieutenant General Mohanad expressed appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality accorded to his delegation. He praised the transformation of PAF into a technologically advanced and professional force, acknowledging its leadership in the region. Highlighting Iraq’s desire to restructure its training system, he sought Pakistan’s expertise to modernise training from basic to advanced tactical levels. He also emphasised the value Iraqi aviators attach to exchange postings with PAF pilots.

The Iraqi Commander was particularly impressed by PAF’s innovative initiatives and indigenous capabilities showcased at the National Aerospace Science & Technology Park. He conveyed Iraq’s aspiration to establish a similar ecosystem, integrating academia, industry, and military requirements under one umbrella. The delegation also visited the National ISR & Integrated Air Operations Centre and PAF Cyber Command, where they were briefed on operational and technological advancements.