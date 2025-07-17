No confirmation of Trump's visit to Pakistan, says FO

Foreign Office spox says 'unaware of any such visit'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan has said that he is not aware of any possible visit by US President Donald Trump to Pakistan.

Speaking to Reuters, Khan said he was unaware of any such visit.

Earlier, reports had emerged suggesting that President Trump was expected to arrive in Islamabad on September 18, during which he would meet Pakistan’s political and military leadership.

According to a British news agency, if confirmed, this would mark the first visit by a US president to Pakistan in two decades.

The agency also reported that President Trump is scheduled to visit the United Kingdom from September 17 to 19 at the invitation of King Charles.

US-Pakistan relations saw a major boost when Trump hosted Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House last month in an unprecedented meeting.

In the meeting, Field Marshal Asim Munir and US president Donald Trump discussed Pak-India war and Iran-Israel conflict.

US President Donald Trump said the Pakistan Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, played an instrumental role in stopping last month’s deadly Pakistan-India war.

Trump said he was honored to meet Munir and that they had discussed Iran, which he said Pakistan knew better than most. Trump told reporters he had thanked Munir for ending the war with India, for which he also praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who he spoke to on Tuesday night.