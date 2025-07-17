Two die as roof collapses in Karachi's Lyari area

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two people lost their lives, while three others were injured after the roof of a building collapsed in Karachi’s Lyari area on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Khadda Market in Lyari, where residents were trapped under the debris. Among the injured are 40-year-old Sakina, 18-year-old Hajra, and 22-year-old Javeria.

Rescue officials reported that one of the injured women succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, bringing the death toll to two and the number of injured women to three.

According to officials, the roof of a fifth-floor apartment collapsed onto the fourth-floor unit. Efforts are underway to rescue those trapped under the rubble.

It is worth noting that a building recently collapsed in Lyari’s Baghdadi area, after which hundreds of buildings across Karachi were identified as being in a dangerous condition.

In the aftermath of a tragic building collapse in Lyari that claimed 27 lives, police had registered a case and arrested nine senior officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) along with the building’s owners.

According to sources, the five-storey residential building on Fidah Hussain Sheikha Road in Lyari’s Baghdadi area came crashing down on July 4.

The building was in a dilapidated condition, and many residents were trapped under the rubble. At least 11 people were also injured in the incident.



