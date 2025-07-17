Imran still wants to become part of current system: Javed Latif

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former minister Mian Javed Latif has said that former premier Imran Khan still wants to be a part of the current system.

Speaking in a private TV program, Latif stated that the interests of PTI leaders who are outside of jail are tied to the current system, and the founder of PTI is still eager to become a part of it.

He said that May 9 helped the system stand on its feet, and Nawaz Sharif's final approval was not included in General Bajwa’s first extension.

Latif further said that if the country is to move forward, Nawaz Sharif should be prepared to play a role.

