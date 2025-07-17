Pakistan calls for ensuring fuel, food supply to Gaza

Says positive results expected in conference between France and Saudi Arabia for state of Palestine

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad has demanded for ensuring supply of fuel and food to the people of Gaza.

Speaking at a meeting on situation in the Middle East, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to United Nations Asim Iftikhar said that the world can no longer tolerate a famine-stricken Gaza, lamenting Palestinians are dying due to hunger in Gaza.

Asim Iftikhar said that ending the Israeli occupation is essential for peace, urging that an immediate release of Palestinian prisoners should be implemented, adding positive results are expected in the conference between France and Saudi Arabia for the state of Palestine.

Earlier, Pakistan had stated that the UN Secretary General's report on the implementation of the resolution 2334 (Israeli illegal settlements on the occupied Palestinian territories) describes the levels of "suffering" and "brutality" in Gaza as "shocking" and "unbearable."

Making a statement during the UN Security Council's briefing on the Middle East, including the Question of Palestine, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN, referred to the words of the Secretary-General, who said in the report that "families have been displaced again and again and are now confined to less than one-fifth of Gaza's land. And even these shrinking spaces are under threat."

