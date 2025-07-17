Kalat attack an attempt to divide nation: Tessori

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has said Kalat bus attack is an attempt to create a division in the nation, adding Indian proxies are bent on harming Pakistan.

The Sindh governor was talking to the media during his visit to the family of the Qawwals, who embraced martyrdom in Kalat bus attack. The governor condoled with the family over the death of the performers.

He said Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists were involved in Kalat militancy, adding Indian proxies will be dealt with full force.

The governor said the Kalat attack had exposed the face of Indian Prime Minister Modi.

We taught them a lesson in Bunyan-un-Marsoos operation, and they will again face defeat at the hands of Pakistan. We will take revenge on India for the death of our innocent people who were killed in Balochistan attack, the Sindh governor vowed.



