Alert issued amid high-level flood forecast in Jhelum River

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Flood Forecasting Division has issued a flood warning in Jhelum River within 24-hour, saying water inflow at Mangla is likely to reach 350,000 to 450,000 cusecs.

Experts have also predicted an increase in the intensity of flooding in the relevant drains, which could result in water levels in nearby areas rising dangerously high, while the Flood Forecasting Division has directed all relevant agencies to remain on high alert and urged them to take immediate safety measures.

Flood Forecasting Division Sources said that the inflow of water on Mangla upstream could increase to such an extent that its effects could spread to wider areas.

In this situation, all relevant institutions have been appealed to make immediate preparations to deal with the flood situation.