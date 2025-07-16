NCCIA summons Aleema Khan over anti-state social media campaign

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has issued a notice to Aleema Khan in connection with allegations of anti-state social media activities.

According to sources, the NCCIA Lahore Zone has directed Aleema Khan to appear in person at their office in Gulberg-II, Lahore, on July 17 at 11:30am.

Sources stated that the purpose of the summons is to record her statement in her defense. This action is being taken under Inquiry No 2531/25 dated May 27, 2025. Aleema Khan is accused of being involved in anti-state activities through social media.

The notice further warns that if the accused fails to appear, it would be assumed she has nothing to present in her defence which would result in legal proceedings against her.

It merits mentioning that the NCCIA operates under the Ministry of Interior. Failure to comply with the summons could lead to legal action against Aleema Khan under Section 174.