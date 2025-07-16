ECP issues list of candidates for Punjab Senate by-election

The seat fell vacant following the death of Allama Sajid Mir

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday issued the final list of candidates for the Senate by-elections on Punjab seat.

According to the list, Abdul Kareem is contesting from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), while Khadija Siddiqi, Abdul Sattar, and Ejaz Hussain are running as independent candidates.

As per the Election Commission’s schedule, polling for the seat will be held in the Punjab Assembly on July 21.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith Emir Allama Sajid Mir.

Also Read: ECP announces polling for Senate seat left vacant following Sajid Mir's demise

Prof Sajid Mir had been unwell for quite some time. He underwent a surgery one month ago but could not fully recover.

He moved to his native town in Sialkot, where he breathed his last due to a cardiac arrest.

He has left behind a widow, two sons and a daughter to mourn.

Born in 1938 in Sialkot, he had been head of his party for the last four decades. He remained senator five times on the PML-N ticket.