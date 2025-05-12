ECP announces polling for Senate seat left vacant following Sajid Mir's demise

Pakistan Pakistan ECP announces polling for Senate seat left vacant following Sajid Mir's demise

Nomination papers can be submitted between May 14 and 15 while polling will be held on May 29

Follow on Published On: Mon, 12 May 2025 23:57:08 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that polling for the Senate seat left vacant following the death of Senator Sajid Mir will be held on May 29.

According to the schedule issued by the ECP, the polling will take place in the Punjab Assembly. The nomination papers can be submitted between May 14 and 15, while scrutiny of the documents will be conducted on May 17.

The seat fell vacant after the passing of Senator Mir, a seasoned political figure from Punjab.

More to read: PM Shehbaz visits family of late Prof Sajid Mir for condolence