Biker falls into Shahadra manhole, CCTV footage goes viral

LAHORE (Dunya News) - CCTV footage has emerged showing a motorcyclist falling into an uncovered manhole in the Shahdara Town area of Lahore.

In Rasool Park area of Shahdara Town, rainwater had accumulated after sewerage excavation work, creating hazardous conditions. A citizen riding a motorcycle left home and fell into an open manhole. The incident was captured on CCTV, clearly showing the moment of the fall.

The CCTV footage also reveals that local residents quickly formed a human chain to rescue the affected individual, successfully pulling them out and saving them from drowning.

Meanwhile, standing rainwater continues to plague areas of Shahdara Town, including Muslim Park and Hasnain Colony.

Water accumulation is also reported in Rajput Park, Chand Khan Shaheed Chowk, Siraj Park, Pracha Colony, Jhalaran Road, Haq Bahu Road, Rahim Bux Road, Bukhari Park, and other localities.