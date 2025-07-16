Pakistan Navy chief stresses combat readiness at Command and Staff conference

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Command and Staff Conference of the Pakistan Navy has concluded at the Naval Headquarters, with Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf presiding, according to the navy’s media wing.

During the conference, the Naval Chief underscored the importance of maintaining perpetual combat readiness to effectively counter both traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain, the Directorate General Public Relations (Navy) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Admiral Ashraf praised the Pakistan Navy’s impregnable deterrence at sea demonstrated during MARKA-e-HAQ, noting its successful exhibition of prowess and robust defence capabilities.

OPERATIONAL READINESS

He also commended the Navy’s proactive initiatives in maintaining a continuous flow of supplies through Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs) and ensuring uninterrupted operations at sea ports.

TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT

Furthermore, the Naval Chief emphasised the development of capabilities in unmanned systems, including drones and unmanned surface and underwater vessels, to enhance maritime surveillance and response.