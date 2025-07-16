China to train Islamabad police through AI

It was agreed during a meeting held between Mohsin Naqvi and a Beijing Police delegation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – China will impart training to Islamabad police officials by using modern technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

It was agreed during a meeting held between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and a delegation from the Beijing Police Department.

The delegation led by Beijing Police Department’s Deputy Director General Gao Jianzan called on Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the Islamabad Police and Beijing Police.

It was agreed that officers from Islamabad will travel to Beijing for specialized training in modern policing methods and technology. The officers will also receive training in artificial intelligence to improve policing systems back home.

Minister Naqvi said that the advanced training will boost the capabilities of Islamabad Police. He highlighted the importance of learning from the experiences of the highly equipped and modern Beijing Police force.

The minister also welcomed Beijing’s support in providing anti-riot training to Islamabad Police and stressed the importance of timely information exchange in tackling terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and human smuggling.

Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Beijing Police delegation for their commitment to expanding cooperation.

The Chinese delegation included Li Yuhang, Deputy Director General of China’s Ministry of Public Security, and senior directors from the Beijing Police Department.

Pakistani officials, including Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, interior secretary, DG FIA, and IG Islamabad, were also present during the meeting.