Cabinet approves 15pc increase in EOBI pensions from Jan 2025

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal cabinet, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has approved a 15% increase in pensions for Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pensioners, effective from January 1, 2025.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting that discussed key political and economic matters. The pension raise aims to provide financial relief to retired workers across the country.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the entire nation, provincial chief ministers, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for ensuring the peaceful observance of Muharram gatherings.

The PM also spoke about disaster preparedness amid the ongoing monsoon season. He said he had chaired a high-level meeting with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) to ensure best arrangements. He commended the efforts of NDMA for making arrangements to cope with heavy rains in different parts of the country.

He expressed sorrow over the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in various parts of the country, specifically the tragic incident in Swat. He said it was an unfortunate incident and emphasized the need to learn lessons from it and implement measures to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

On the economic front, PM Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over the recent positive trends in macroeconomic indicators. He reiterated his government’s focus on performance and service delivery, announcing that the performance of ministries would be evaluated every two months.

“This message I want to make loud and clear—it is all about delivery and service to the nation,” the prime minister stressed. He added that ministries performing well will be acknowledged and appreciated, while those falling short will be held accountable and asked to explain.

During the meeting, he also praised Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal for his ministry’s effective utilization of development funds, noting that the development spending had reached over Rs 1 trillion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).