Performance of ministries to be evaluated every two months: PM Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif expresses grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the performance of ministries will be evaluated every two months.

Chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said key performance indicators will be determined for this purpose. He said the ministries demonstrating strong performance will be commended. He emphasized that it is ultimately about delivery and service to the nation.

Expressing satisfaction over the Pakistan Stock Market touching record levels, the prime minister said this reflects the positive business sentiment.

He said collective efforts are being made for the economic growth of the country, expressing the confidence that by the grace of Allah Almighty, these will bear fruit.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in monsoon rains in the country. He especially regretted the incident in Swat, emphasizing the need to take effective measures in the future to prevent such incidents.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of Muharram processions. He appreciated the efforts of the Interior Ministry as well as the provincial governments.

He said this sends an encouraging message of unity, solidarity and brotherhood.