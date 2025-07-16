Khawaja Asif blames PTI leadership for PIA's downfall

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that a reckless statement made by the former aviation minister during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) era caused the national airline, PIA, losses worth billions of rupees.

He stated that PTI founder Imran Khan and Ghulam Sarwar together turned PIA into a graveyard.

Speaking at a press conference following the removal of Pakistan’s name from the UK’s air safety list, Khawaja Asif said that this development is a significant milestone.

He accused former aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar of making baseless allegations against his own institution, which led to the ban during the PTI government.

He added that Ghulam Sarwar's irresponsible statement not only financially harmed the national airline but also damaged the country’s dignity. He termed the statement a criminal act against the state and criticised Sarwar for never offering an explanation.

Asif said the responsibility for the PIA ban lies with PTI, and both Imran Khan and Ghulam Sarwar are to blame for PIA’s downfall. He hinted at possible legal action against Ghulam Sarwar, saying that no one would be given a clean chit.

He also highlighted that nearly 10 million overseas Pakistanis travel via PIA, and lifting the ban will ease travel for Pakistanis residing in the UK.

Khawaja Asif said that ending the ban will also positively impact PIA's privatization process. He revealed that the government plans to privatize PIA in the next phase by first restoring its international routes.

He thanked global regulators for their guidance and appreciated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s personal interest in restoring PIA’s routes.

He confirmed that PIA has now been granted permission to operate in the UK again, calling it an important day for Pakistan’s aviation sector. He said the good news is that this development will also enhance PIA’s value in the privatization process.

The defence minister further stated that efforts are being made to resume flights to New York, and it is the government’s responsibility to determine why the ban was imposed in the first place. Pakistan will now apply for operating licenses for its flights abroad.

Khawaja Asif concluded by saying that the revival and progress of PIA is the result of the hard work of many individuals and institutions.

He called it a “historic day” for the entire nation and congratulated the people of Pakistan for helping bring a national institution back on its feet.