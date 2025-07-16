Fire erupts in cargo area of Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport

According to rescue sources, no casualty was reported in the incident.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A massive fire broke out in the cargo area of Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore in the wee hours of Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

At least eight fire brigade and rescue emergency vehicles reached the spot after being informed and started operation to bring the fire under control. The cause of fire is not yet known.

