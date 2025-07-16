NEOC issues multiple impact-based alerts amidst intensifying monsoon activity

NEOC has also issued a flash flood alert until July 18 for several parts of Punjab.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued multiple impact-based weather alerts in view of the ongoing monsoon system, which is expected to affect various parts of the country over the next 24 to 72 hours.

These alerts highlight the risks of heavy rainfall, urban flooding, flash floods, strong winds, and associated structural and travel-related hazards.

In Punjab, heavy rainfall is expected over the next 12 to 24 hours in several districts including Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Narowal, Okara, Jhang, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Khanewal, and Bahawalpur.

These areas may face strong winds, temporary power outages, damage to light structures, and reduced visibility, which could impact road traffic and routine life. The Federal Capital, Islamabad, is also likely to experience similar conditions.

Further intensifying the situation, NEOC has also issued a flash flood alert until July 18 for several parts of northeastern and southern Punjab, including Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Lodhran, Narowal, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Taunsa, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, and D.G. Khan.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may trigger flash flooding in local nullahs and streams, especially in northeastern Punjab and the upper regions. In D.G. Khan and Rajanpur, hill torrents may become active again, generating medium to high flows, while nullahs originating from the Pir Panjal range may also swell rapidly. Residents in these areas are advised to remain alert for possible inundation and evacuation needs.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rainfall is forecast for the next 12 to 24 hours in districts including Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kalam, Malakand, Battagram, Balakot, Mansehra, Shangla, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Kohat, Hangu, Waziristan, Bannu, and Lakki Marwat. The expected weather activity may result in flash flooding in hill streams, falling of trees and weak infrastructure, and traffic accidents due to poor visibility and slippery roads.

In Balochistan, isolated rain with thunderstorms is expected over the next 12 to 24 hours in Quetta, Zhob, Kohlu, Sherani, Ziarat, Kalat, Barkhan, Awaran, Naseerabad, Dera Bugti, Sibi, and nearby areas. Winds may cause temporary power cuts, structural damage, and hazardous driving conditions, especially during dusty or rainy intervals.

NDMA urges the public across all affected regions to take precautionary measures, particularly in flood-prone and low-lying areas. People are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, secure belongings and livestock, park vehicles in safe locations, and stay away from weak structures, signboards, and electricity poles during storms. Tourists are strongly discouraged from visiting mountainous and high-altitude regions during this period.

All concerned departments have been directed to ensure the readiness of emergency response teams, proactive drainage management, and coordination with local authorities. NDMA remains in constant contact with PDMAs and DDMAs to monitor the evolving situation and ensure timely response.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to follow official advisories, take precautionary measures, and download the Pakistan NDMA Disaster Alert App for real-time updates, alerts, and safety guidance.

