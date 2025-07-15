ATC orders arrest of PTI leader Omar Ayub in protest cases

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has ordered the arrest and production of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Omar Ayub.

Judge Amjad Ali Shah of the ATC in Rawalpindi heard the petitions for interim bail of Opposition Leader Omar Ayub in more than 10 cases dated November 24 and 26.

The court rejected the interim bail applications in these cases and ordered that Omar Ayub be arrested and brought before the court.

The ATC dismissed the bail applications due to the absence of PTI leader and his counsel.

It is worth noting that the opposition leader had filed the bail applications through lawyer Babar Awan and was on interim bail in more than 10 cases related to November 24 and 26.

