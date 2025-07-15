Pakistan Railways to launch modern business train with digital coaches

Officials have yet to disclose whether ticket fares will be revised.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Railways has decided to launch a modern, high-tech business train to enhance passenger convenience, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif set to inaugurate the service on July 19 at Lahore Railway Station.

According to railway officials, the existing Pak Business Express, which operates between Karachi and Lahore, has been upgraded and will now consist of 28 newly imported digital Chinese coaches. The revamped train will feature free Wi-Fi, a state-of-the-art dining car, and modern onboard amenities matching international standards.

While the upgraded services promise greater comfort and technology, officials have yet to disclose whether ticket fares will be revised.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by Pakistan Railways to modernize its infrastructure. The online ticketing and live train tracking apps are also being enhanced, and escalators have been installed at Lahore Railway Station to ease passenger movement.

Additionally, the Railways Minister has announced plans to provide free Wi-Fi at 40 railway stations across the country under a pilot project aimed at digital transformation.