Dar represents Pakistan as SCO foreign ministers call on Chinese president

President Xi underlined the salience of regional cooperation under the ambit of SCO

BEIJING (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday represented Pakistan at the joint call of the Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States on President Xi Jinping of China.

The Chinese President, welcoming the heads of delegations, underlined the salience of regional cooperation under the ambit of SCO, an organisation covering the Eurasian land mass and a large expanse of the world’s population.

Earlier in the day, Dar departed Diaoyutai State Guest House and arrived at the Great Hall, Beijing for the SCO meeting.

He arrived in Beijing last night and he was received at the airport by Ambassador Ms Yu Hong, Department of Asian Affairs, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil ur Rehman Hashmi, and other senior Chinese officials.

The CFM is the third highest forum in the SCO format. It focuses on the issues of international relations, as well as foreign and security policies of SCO. The forum approves the documents, including declaration and statements, etc. that are to be presented for the consideration of the Council of Heads of State (CHS) as well as the decisions to be adopted by the CHS.

The upcoming CHS will take place on 31 August – 01 September 2025 in Tianjin, China.

