Heavy monsoon rain inundates many areas of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - Hyderabad received first monsoon showers on Monday which inundated many areas and main roads in the city, Latifabad and Qasimabad talukas. Many areas of Latifabad and Qasimabad submerged under knee deep water

One person died and three were injured in a rain triggered collapse of the roof of a shop in the Timber Market. The dead body and the injured were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

The Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded up to 53 millimeters of rain which fell for around half an hour.

Meanwhile, power outages instantly followed the rainfall throughout the city with the authorities of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) complaining that their drainage pumping stations had stalled due to the outages.

The spokesman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) did not share information about the number of electric feeders which were closed due to the rain or about any faults that might have occurred in the transmission system.

